COREY TAYLOR Releases New Single And Lyric Video "Talk Sick"

Today, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) releases "Talk Sick", the third new song off his soon to be released solo studio album, CMF2. Stream the song here, and watch a lyric video below.

“That sick guitar at the beginning, I played that through a speaker about the size of a coffee cup. It made it sound violent; you feel like you're being stung by bees who are playing along to the Sex Pistols,” says Taylor about the track. “There’s an element of spiritual regurgitation, trying to purge yourself of demons that have been clinging to you because of prior relationships, romantic or otherwise. You realize those people bring a certain asshole side out of you that you don't necessarily want in your life. It's about trying to lance that boil and get that sickness out of you.”

CMF2, Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as CMFT.

“Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything,” Taylor says of his studio collaborator. “We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust. It’s rad.”

Pre-order/pre-save/pre-add CMF2 here.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

"Post Traumatic Blues" lyric video:

"Beyond" video:

In support of his new album, Taylor announced his 2023 tour featuring special guests Wargasm, Oxymorrons, and Luna Aura on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver making stops across the US in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Tour dates:

August

25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *

27 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

September

2 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory *

3 - Pryor, OK - Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit *

7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *

9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

10 - Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale **

16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues **

19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues **

21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall **

22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues **

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues **

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre **

29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center ***

October

1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues **

3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern **

7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show

