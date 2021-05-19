Cover Artist IOANNIS Pays Tribute To Late WARLORD Mastermind BILL TSAMIS - "My Heart Bleeds For My Fallen Greek Brother"

Greek album cover artist Ioannis (Deep Purple, Fates Warning, Uriah Heep, Dream Theater) took to social media to pay tribute to William "Bill" Tsamis, guitarist and mainstay of the ‘80s band Warlord, who recently passed away at 60 years of age.

Says Ioannis: "To all my friends, I just found out today the sad news of the passing of William (Vasilis) Tsamis, founder, gifted lead guitarist and composer of early pioneers of power metal band, Warlord. Around the time I did the art for Fates Warning in 1986, Brian Slagel asked me if I would like to do the art for their album Thy Kingdom Come. I really liked what I had heard and happily agreed. My heart bleeds for my fallen Greek brother, R.I.P."

