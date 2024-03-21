CRAZY LIXX Drummer JOEL CIRERA Announces His Departure From The Band

Joél Cirera, drummer for Swedish rock band Crazy Lixx, issued the following statement earlier today, March 21st:

"Dear all!

It's been a rollercoaster ride from day one and still is 20+ years later. The places I've seen and people I've met has been nothing short of amazing and I feel a great pride in this!

None the less it's time to say goodbye! It has not been an easy decision and I have given this a lot of time and careful consideration. My final gig will be in Copenhagen in May then I’m out.

I know the boys will find a more than suitable replacement and will be stronger than ever!

I want to thank everyone that has been a part of this over the years. Promoters, clubs, crews, festivals…all of you!

I want to thank my boys in the band, Chrisse, Jens, Danny and Jens, for all this we have shared over the years. It's been great!

And lastly I want to thank you, the fans, for sticking by us for all this time making it possible for this dumbass drummer to be so privileged and see the world!

Thank you!

Joél"

Catch Joél Cirera live on stage with Crazy Lixx for the very last time on May 10th at Nordic Noise in Copenhagen, Denmark.