CREED Partners With FLORENT GEROUX; Jockey To Wear Custom Race Pants With Band Logo At The Kentucky Derby

On the heels of successful integrations in the sports world including partnerships with MLB, the NFL, a historical Super Bowl commercial with Paramount and the Daytona 500, the recently reunited Creed will take their influence to the world of horse racing.

The band comprised of singer Scott Stapp, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Stapp have partnered with jockey Florent Geroux who will be riding Just A Touch in the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. The Derby is scheduled to take place on May 4th and Florent and Just A Touch will be racing out of post position 8.

To commemorate the partnership, Florent will be wearing custom race pants that were stitched with the Creed logo on it. Florent has been a longtime fan of the band, and the partnership was a natural integration for the band and jockey.

A video of jockey Florent Geroux wearing his own personal Creed sweatshirt at the track can be seen below:

The Kentucky Derby is annually the premier event in horse racing. It is the longest continuously held sporting event in America, and it is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. The first race was held in 1875 and is run annually on the first Saturday of May every year. It is the first jewel in the coveted Triple Crown of horse racing and attracts close to 150,000 spectators every year. The integration of Creed into the horse racing world is a career first for the band – something that is increasingly rare in a band with over two decades of history of sports partnerships.

Creed recently completed the first two sailings of their sold-out Summer of ’99 and Summer of ’99 and Beyond cruises. The band played their first shows in over 12 years to critical and fan acclaim. The cruises were the lead in to the upcoming “Summer of ’99” Tour this summer and recently announced “Are You Ready Tour?” kicking off in November.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, stand on stage to watch the first 3 songs, Meet & Greet + photo op with members of Creed, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive merch & more.

Many dates are already sold out and for more information on the tour, visit Creed.com.

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)