CRUCIAL VELOCITY Feat. KING DIAMOND, CHASTAIN Members Describe A Human Cadaver Dissection With “Lilium” Music Video
December 6, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Crucial Velocity combines thought provoking subject matter (Ukrainian war, mental illness) using elements of Sabbath, Queensrÿche, Opeth and Voivod with powerful layered vocals reminiscent of Queen. A new video – made by Wayne Joyner (Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, Alter Bridge) – for the track “Lilium” is available below and is a firsthand account of a human cadaver dissection.
The band: Crucial Velocity features veteran musicians Matt Thompson (King Diamond) drums, guitar legend Michael Harris (Chastain/Harris, Thought Chamber, Darkology, solo artist), Shaolin Death Squad vocalist Androo O’Hearn and songwriter/guitarist Nate Bauer.
“Crucial Velocity was intended to be a two song experiment but after hearing the results I was compelled to keep writing because I knew this was something special. Matt Thompson took the drums to places I never imagined. Michael Harris displays his metal/fusion personality throughout the album. And Androo O'Hearn is a name that everyone should know. His layering of vocals and use of unique techniques such as tribal throat singing on ‘Sins Of Pilate’ is absolutely next level.” --Nate Bauer
The album was mixed and mastered by veteran engineer Gary Long at Nomad Recording Studio, Dallas.
Purchase Crucial Velocity at the band’s website.