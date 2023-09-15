CRUCIAL VELOCITY Feat. KING DIAMOND, CHASTAIN Members Release Debut Album

Crucial Velocity combines thought provoking subject matter (Ukrainian war, human cadaver dissection, loss, mental illness) using elements of Sabbath, Queensrÿche, Opeth and Voivod with powerful layered vocals reminiscent of Queen.

The band: Crucial Velocity features veteran musicians Matt Thompson (King Diamond) drums, guitar legend Michael Harris (Chastain/Harris, Thought Chamber, Darkology, solo artist), Shaolin Death Squad vocalist Androo O’Hearn and songwriter/guitarist Nate Bauer.

“Crucial Velocity was intended to be a two song experiment but after hearing the results I was compelled to keep writing because I knew this was something special. Matt Thompson took the drums to places I never imagined. Michael Harris displays his metal/fusion personality throughout the album. And Androo O'Hearn is a name that everyone should know. His layering of vocals and use of unique techniques such as tribal throat singing on ‘Sins Of Pilate’ is absolutely next level.” --Nate Bauer

The album was mixed and mastered by veteran engineer Gary Long at Nomad Recording Studio, Dallas.

Purchase Crucial Velocity at the band’s website.