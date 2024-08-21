CRYPT CRAWLER Release New Single "Higher Society" Feat. JAMES MURPHY; Music Video

Perth, Australia-based death metal purveyors, Crypt Crawler, have dropped another massive track from their upcoming album, The Immortal Realm, coming on September 13.

"Higher Society", featuring a guest solo from the legendary James Murphy (Death, Obituary, Testament, Disincarnate), tells the story of a group of wealthy individuals who welcome fresh blood, only to use them as sacrifices to extend their own lifespans. This song was inspired by Brian Yuzna's 1989 film Society with additional references to Clive Barker's Hellraiser (1987).

Stream/download the single here, and watch the music video below. Pre-order the new album here, or here.

The Immortal Realm tracklisting:

"The Immortal Realm"

"Summary Execution"

"Forced Metamorphosis"

"Maze To Insanity"

"Higher Society"

"Shrine Of Sacrifice"

"Abhorrent Abominations"

"Gateway Of Souls"

"Higher Society" video:

"The Immortal Realm" video:

"Shrine Of Sacrifice" video:

Conjuring an old school sound together with a modern approach, Crypt Crawler has been carving their path since forming in 2018. Unleashing a relentless assault of neck snapping riffs, blistering solos, technical drums and an undeniable sense of melody, they quickly cemented their place in the Australian extreme metal scene.

The release of their debut album, To The Grave, in 2019 showcased their mastery of the genre, incorporating elements of old school death metal with modern nuances. It was followed up in 2020 with the release of the Blood Sustenance EP which further showcased their ability to craft catchy hooks and merciless riffs. 2021’s offering, Future Usurper, showed the band's musical maturity and songwriting prowess, delving into more intricate and progressive arrangements, while maintaining their signature brand of death metal.

Now in 2024, Crypt Crawler are pushing the envelope even further with The Immortal Realm. Sharper riffs, heavier harmonies and a wall of sound that’s been sorely missing in modern death metal.

Crypt Crawler's blistering live performances have earned them opportunities to support acclaimed acts including US death metal kings Obituary, Gatecreeper and Skeletal Remains, as well as playing Hammersonic 2024, the biggest heavy music festival in Southeast Asia. This October sees them opening for US death metal titans Nile when they come through Perth. Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

September

20 - Marrickville Bowling Club - Sydney, Australia

21 - The Gasometer Hotel - Melbourne, Australia

October

5 - Electric Eye Heavy Fest - Fremantle, Australia

15 - Milk Bar - Perth, Australia #*

24 - Tomcat - Brisbane, Australia *

25 - Vinnies Dive - Gold Coast, Australia *

26 - Crown & Anchor - Adelaide, Australia *

# supporting Nile

* featuring Ashen