CRYPTOSIS - Bionic Swarn Unboxing Video Available

Cryptosis released their debut album, Bionic Swarm, on March 26th. The album is available in the following formats and can be ordered here. They have released an "unboxing" video taking you through the various album formats available. Check it out below.

-CD Digipak – all outlets

-Gatefold black LP+CD – all outlets

-Gatefold dark green LP+CD – CM EU Onlineshop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold red LP+CD – Band Shop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD – District 19 Shop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold golden LP+CD – EMP & Nuclear Blast (100/100 LPs)

-Digital Album

Cover art by Eliran Kantor / Cryptosis logo by Christophe Szpajdel:

Tracklisting:

“Overture 2149”

“Decypher”

“Death Technology”

“Prospect Of Immortality”

“Transcendence”

“Perpetual Motion”

“Conjuring The Egoist”

“Game Of Souls”

“Mindscape”

“Flux Divergence”

“Transcendence” video:

"Death Technology” - Behind The Scenes

To celebrate Bionic Swarm, Cryptosis play a live stream show at Metropool on April 24, starting at 8:30 PM, CET. The stream will take place here.