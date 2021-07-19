Current And Former Members Of EXODUS, FORBIDDEN, HIRAX And MACHINE HEAD Perform "A Lesson In Violence" At TOM HUNTING Cancer Benefit Show

A benefit show for Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who is currently battling cancer, to assist with his medical expenses took place at Holy Diver on July 17th in Sacramento, CA. The bill included Blind Illusion, The Boneless Ones and Jesus Crisis.

The clip below features current and former members of Exodus (Gary Holt, Rick Hunolt), Hirax (Katon W. De Pena), Forbidden (Craig Locicero) and Machine Head (Chris Kontos) performing the Exodus classic "A Lesson In Violence" with hardcore punk legends The Boneless Ones.

Holt, launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Tom with his cancer battle on April 21st.

A message states: "After decades dedicated to laying down the most pummeling drums in thrash, Tom Hunting has been diagnosed with cancer. While he fights and defeats this, he will need help with his bills, both medical and home. During this pandemic Tom, like many of us, works to keep himself going while we await the return of touring, but he is unable to do so while undergoing chemo and more to get past this and back behind his drums with his brothers in Exodus. Whatever someone can afford to give will go miles to helping Tom continue his fight without the worry of the mounting medical bills and bills to maintain a roof over his head. Thanks for all your help and support."

Since its launch the campaign has raised already almost $80,000, which includes donations from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho. Hunting expressed his gratitude via a Facebook video message on April 26th, as well as offering an update on his ongoing treatment. See below.

Visit the GoFundMe campaign page here.

Below is Hunting's April 13th statement revealing he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma:

"Today I will be starting treatment for a squamous cell carcinoma. It's a gastric tumor that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February. I'm making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I'm not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I've learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it's a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it's empowering, and you're 1 step closer to killing it!"

OK, you've heard the bad news. The good news is he feels great physically. "I'm gonna beat this like a fucking snare drum that owes me money!!! I've had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I'm ready for the fight!

"We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I'm stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon! CHEERS!!!"