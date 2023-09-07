DANGEROUS TOYS - Vitamins And Crash Helmets Live Reissued, Pressed On Vinyl For The First Time

Dangerous Toys, the bad boys of southern sleeze rock, capped their incredible run of powerful, memorable studio albums in 1999 with a spectacular live album that they deemed simply too good to follow up. Vitamins And Crash Helmets Live thus became the band’s swan song, the final installment of a catalog that stretched back to 1989 and includes such hard rock classics as “Teas’n Pleas’n”, “Scared”, “Line ‘Em Up”, “Pissed” and more.

Now this landmark release is being reissued with digitally remastered audio and sinister artwork that revives the band’s evil clown mascot, Bill Z. Bubb. Vocalist / frontman Jason McMaster, who continues to lead a new lineup of Dangerous Toys on stages throughout the US, proves himself a master showman, belting out all of the band’s most beloved anthems and doing it all with the swagger and bravado fans have come to expect. And if that weren’t enough, this reissue includes a vinyl pressing of the album, something that has been sadly missing for over two decades. With four different vinyl color configurations to choose from, Dangerous Toys fans will feel like a kid in a candy store!

Order the CD / Vinyl here. Stream / download the digital at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Outlaw"

"Take Me Drunk"

"Queen Of The Nile"

"Bones In The Gutter"

"Sportin' A Woody"

"Scared"

"Teas'n Pleas'n"

"Best Of Friends"

"Angel N U"

"Ten Boots"

"Line 'Em Up"

"Gimme No Lip"

"Gunfighter For Love"

"Promise The Moon"

"Pissed"

"Share The Kill"

"Transmission"

"Dangerous Toys"