DANKO JONES Announce First Ever Show In Athens Supporting THE OFFSRING
April 12, 2024, 20 minutes ago
Toronto rockers Danko Jones will play Athens, Greece for the first time on June 9th supporting The Offspring and The Subways. The show is part of the Release Athens Festival 2024. Go to this location for event information.
Danko recently checked in with the following update:
"We are headed to Spain and Portugal this October. Are you ready? We’re bringing Los Pepes with us too. This is gonna be smokin'!!"
Tour dates:
11 - Santander, Spain - Escenario Santander
12 - León, Spain - León Music Weekend
13 - Madrid, Spain - Copernicos
14 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Lisboa ao Vivo
16 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday (SOLD OUT)
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
18 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Hell Dorado
19 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Hell Dorado