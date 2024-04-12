DANKO JONES Announce First Ever Show In Athens Supporting THE OFFSRING

Toronto rockers Danko Jones will play Athens, Greece for the first time on June 9th supporting The Offspring and The Subways. The show is part of the Release Athens Festival 2024. Go to this location for event information.

Danko recently checked in with the following update:

"We are headed to Spain and Portugal this October. Are you ready? We’re bringing Los Pepes with us too. This is gonna be smokin'!!"

Tour dates:

11 - Santander, Spain - Escenario Santander

12 - León, Spain - León Music Weekend

13 - Madrid, Spain - Copernicos

14 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Lisboa ao Vivo

16 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday (SOLD OUT)

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

18 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Hell Dorado

19 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Hell Dorado