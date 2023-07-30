DARREL TREECE-BIRCH’s ATLANTEA Signs Worldwide Record Deal With Lion Music

Atlantea, the new progressive rock project by Darrel Treece-Birch (Ten), has signed a worldwide record deal with Lion Music Record Label.

Darrel Treece‐Birch, the keyboard player of the British melodic hard rock veterans Ten, has so far released four solo albums, seven studio albums with Ten, four with the progressive rock band Nth Ascension (from whom he departed in 2021), and has also guested on several other projects including Signal Red’s Under The Radar by his Ten bandmate Steve Grocott, Tony Mitchell’s KOTG album Unfinished Business and Alexandre Santos’ Scar For Life last output Sociophobia.

Atlantea, the new brainchild by Darrel Treece-Birch, will feature a wide array of musician friends of his, both on instrument and vocal duties and promises to be a very varied album, deeply rooted on the melodic progressive rock genre.

Darrel comments, “As a solo artist I have mainly recorded instrumental material. As a song writer, I have decided upon a musical project which allows me to write in a very free way, across many styles, and is complemented by wonderful musician friends to guest on instruments and lead vocal duties. Atlantea music should hopefully tell a story and immerse the listener. The upcoming studio album is about situations, it’s about decisions we take or never make, it’s about questions and mysteries, our hopes and fears. So is it a full on concept album? Yes and No!”

Label owner Lars Eric Mattsson states that, “Lion Music is proud to announce the signing of Atlantea, a very unique project from Ten keyboardist mastermind Darrel Treece-Birch, a true legend within British prog/melodic hard rock genre. We would like to welcome Darrel and his Atlantea project to our ranks and we are hoping for a longstanding and productive collaboration with him”.

For the upcoming studio album entitled Choices, the band has now signed a worldwide record deal, the artwork and release date of which will be revealed shortly.