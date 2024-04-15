DARSOMBRA Release "Shelter In Place" Music Video

"Shelter In Place", the new video from Baltimore, Maryland-based transapocalyptic galaxy rock duo, Darsombra, can viewed below The track can found on the band’s entrancing psychedelic masterpiece, Dumesday Book.

The video arrives as the band traverses the Atlantic Ocean once again to begin their latest tour across Europe and the UK.

"Shelter In Place" is an ominous, majestic introduction to the album's uncertain journey of the deep range of human emotions characteristic during plague times. The track is quaking, vast, and full of portent; the video, filmed and edited by Everton, gives the tsunami of precarious fear a doleful, baleful visage. Welcome to the trip.

(Photo - Chris Bubinas)