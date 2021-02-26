DAVE GROHL To Host Six-Part Documentary Series "From Cradle To Stage" With His Mother

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, will host the new Paramount+ unscripted six part documentary series "From Cradle To Stage". It is based on Virginia Grohl's book, "From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mother Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars", released in 2017. The series will reportedly tell stories of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms. Each episode features a famous performer and his or her mother as well as Dave and Virginia. The show is produced by Live Nation Productions and Endeavor Content.

According to Deadline the series will be directed by Dave Grohl.

Stay tuned for updates.

While the Grohl family had always been musical-the family sang together on long car trips, harmonizing to Motown and David Bowie-Virginia never expected her son to become a musician, let alone a rock star. But when she saw him perform in front of thousands of screaming fans for the first time, she knew that rock stardom was meant to be for her son.

And as Virginia watched her son's star rise, she often wondered about the other mothers who raised sons and daughters who became rock stars. Were they as surprised as she was about their children's fame? Did they worry about their children's livelihood and wellbeing in an industry fraught with drugs and other dangers? Did they encourage their children's passions despite the odds against success, or attempt to dissuade them from their grandiose dreams? Do they remind their kids to pack a warm coat when they go on tour?

Virginia decided to seek out other rock star mothers to ask these questions, and so began a two-year odyssey in which she interviewed such women as Verna Griffin, Dr. Dre's mother; Marianne Stipe, Michael Stipe of REM's mother; Janis Winehouse, Amy Winehouse's mother; Patsy Noah, Adam Levine's mother; Donna Haim, mother of the Haim sisters; Hester Diamond, Mike D of The Beastie Boys' mother and more.

With exclusive family photographs and a foreword by Dave Grohl, From Cradle To Stage will appeal to mothers and rock fans everywhere.