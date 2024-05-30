DAVE MUSTAINE On 40 Years Of MEGADETH - "I Did Not Expect Things To Last This Long"

Megadeth returns to Greece next month, eight years after their last appearance in Athens, this time as part of Release Athens 2024, on Friday, June 14. Ahead of the concert, Dave Mustaine spoke with Rock Overdose. An excerpt from the chat follows...

Rock Overdose: Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the band. Did you expect things to last that long when you started? Despite the ups and downs you could go through, would you do things the same way again if you had the chance?

Dave Mustaine: "I did not expect things to last this long. I'm excited about it and I think we've made friends with people that listen to our music. We've adjusted our outlook towards the music business that we continue to make our music, regardless of what format they're being recorded in, or regardless of how many stupid fights have been made between artists, labels or attorneys and stuff. Would I do anything different? Probably a few things, but, it's really a whole bunch more that I wont do over again."

For information and to purchase tickets for Megadeth's Destroy All Enemies Tour, visit Megadeth.com.

Destroy All Enemies US tour dates:

August

2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

10 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*

20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

September

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*

11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

* non Live Nation dates