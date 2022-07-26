DAVE MUSTAINE Talks SAMMY HAGAR Guesting On New MEGADETH Album - "He Was One Of My Favorite Singers, Forever And Ever"

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine guested on Full Metal Jackie's radio show this past weekend to discuss the band's new album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! due to be released on September 2nd. A portion of the interview is available below.

Q: What fuels your musical aggression now compared to what fired you up as a younger man?

Mustaine: "A lot of the same things fuel me up nowadays. Being a young man when I started this, the things that mattered to me then still matter to me and I haven't really changed my outlook toward that. I certainly have changed with the rising sun, so that the way that I fit into the scenario of things has changed. Obviously, 'Rebellion is young man's game' is the famous quote. I tend to like to rebel a little bit, but I think what that's saying means is that when you get a little bit older and you get a little bit more successful, you tend to smell like a fraud when you've got a Mercedes in your driveway and you're painting anarchy symbols. It's just a bit of a hypocrisy, I guess."

Q. Sammy Hagar and Ice-T might seem unlikely bedfellows for Megadeth. How do their respective talents enhance this new record?

Mustaine: "We did a cover song of one of Sammy's songs. A lot of people didn't know Sammy before he did his time in Van Halen. I know him from back when he played in Montrose and, after that, in his solo career. I never really was convinced with the Van Halen tracks because I'd heard Sammy sing on Montrose, and that man can sing... oh my God. He was one of my favorite singers, forever and ever. "I Got The Fire" is one of my favorite Montrose songs. It's such a heavy song; even Iron Maiden covered it. I thought, 'Wouldn't it be great to do 'This Planet's On Fire' by Sammy?' I contacted him and asked him, 'Would you mind singing on it and maybe putting down some guitars?' So he came back and said, 'Sure, I'll sing on it. I ain't playing guitar because I heard you two shredders and you just leave the stuff like it is.' I was really flattered because I think Sammy's a great guitar player."

Megadeth have premiered Night Stalkers: Chapter II, the next instalment of a multi-part short film being released alongside the band's next single, “Night Stalkers”, from their new studio album, The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! being released on September 2 via UMe. Both the video and single for “Night Stalkers” feature a special appearance by the iconic artist Ice-T.

Created by Dave Mustaine, produced by Rafael Pensado, and directed by Leo Liberti, Night Stalkers: Chapter II is the next episode in the multi-chapter saga about the origin of Vic Rattlehead as we continue to follow the tragic events leading to our operative’s complete transformation as he systematically exacts his revenge.

Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here. There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl, housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7" featuring "We’ll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring" (Live). The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound Of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can be pre-ordered here.

The first song to be released from The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is the ferocious and quintessentially Megadeth track, "We’ll Be Back" which is accompanied by the world premiere of "We’ll Be Back: Chapter I", an epic, action-packed short film chronicling the origins of Megadeth’s mascot, Vic Rattlehead. Produced by Dave Mustaine, "We’ll Be Back: Chapter I" is a soldier’s tale of bravery, personal sacrifice, and the will to survive. It is the first instalment of a trilogy of videos to be released in conjunction with the release of the new album, The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! Watch the short film "We’ll Be Back: Chapter I", below.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! consolidates a furious return to form that began with the Grammy Award winning Dystopia, while pushing forward musically and marking Mustaine’s recent triumph over throat cancer. Reuniting visionary Megadeth leader and sonic architect Dave Mustaine with co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together helmed 2016’s Dystopia, the album was recorded at Mustaine’s home studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren. Bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record the album. With the kick off of Megadeth’s recent tour, Megadeth-alumni James LoMenzo rejoined the Megadeth family as permanent bass player.

Dave Mustaine enthuses: “For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place. I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

Featuring some of Mustaine’s strongest songwriting while also incorporating writing from the rest of the band, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! brings together everything that’s exhilarating and distinctive about Megadeth. From the blistering throwback fury of "Night Stalkers" (featuring icon Ice-T) and first single "We’ll Be Back", to the more mid-tempo and melodic "Soldier On!", and the very personal title track, with its enthralling twists and turns.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! melds the ultra-frenetic riffing, fiercely intricate solos, and adventurous spirit the quartet are known for, all laced with signature virtuosity and precision and Mustaine’s singular sardonic snarl. This album combines all the crushing musical motifs that have made Megadeth both repeat metal disruptors and revered genre flagbearers.

Tracklisting:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Life In Hell"

"Night Stalkers" (feat. Ice T)

"Dogs Of Chernobyl"

"Sacrifice"

"Junkie"

"Psychopathy"

"Killing Time"

"Soldier On!"

"Célebutante"

"Mission To Mars"

"We’ll Be Back"

"Police Truck"

"This Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell)" (feat. Sammy Hagar)

