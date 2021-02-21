DAVID ELLEFSON And DREW FORTIER Win "Best Horror" Award For Dwellers

Earlier this weekend, Megadeth bassist and acclaimed author David Ellefson, along with musician, filmmaker, actor Drew Fortier (Zen From Mars, Her Name Was Christa) were named recipients of the "Best Horror" award for their movie Dwellers, at the Mad Monster Party in North Carolina.

A statement from David Ellefson reads: "We had such an incredible time this weekend at Mad Monster in Concord, N.C.! We were able to have the world premiere of our found footage horror film Dwellers, and the film’s director Drew Fortier and I had the immense honor to accept the Best Horror award from the Mad Monster Film Festival. This is our second award thus far for the film, the first being the Best Feature award from the Screamwriting Festival."

"We have been selected into 11 film festivals thus far and the list keeps growing. Drew and I are looking forward to what the future holds for Dwellers and details about a digital / physical release will be revealed within the coming months. We also want to say thank you to everyone behind Mad Monster and their amazing crew and volunteers who made us feel at home the whole weekend."

The Dwellers plot is as follows: While shooting a documentary on the suspicious disappearances within the homeless community, a filmmaker and his crew go missing while uncovering a terrifying and vicious secret below the city's surface. Check out a Dwellers teaser, as well as the movie poster: