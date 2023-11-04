DAVID ELLEFSON In Praise Of KISS And End Of The Road Farewell Tour - "I'm Glad To See Them Finish Strong, And Just As Glad I Got To Be Entertained And Inspired By Them Once Again"

Kings Of Thrash / former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has shared a KISS concert photo gallery via social meda following a recent KISS show on the band's End Of The Road farewell tour. He posted the following message along with the photos.

"I go to KISS concerts to remember why I give concerts myself. Let's face it, in life, we all have our inspirations, and they have certainly been mine. I've performed a fair amount of shows with KISS during my career, but there's always that fanboy inside me who remembers how they inspired me to go pick up the bass and pursue my own dreams so many years ago.

Having now lived a rockstar dream myself, watching KISS work behind the scenes, I can say they truly put in the time and make every fan feel special while tirelessly performing at the top of their game night after night. Now, that's inspiration!

They have been nothing but consummate professionals, true gentlemen, and kind friends to me along the way. I'm glad to see them finish strong, and just as glad I got to be entertained & inspired by them once again on the End Of The Road tour. Thank you to my friends who invited me out and everyone inside the KISS Kamp for their generous hospitality!"

