DAVID ELLEFSON On SLAYER’s Comeback – “'Farewells Are Just a Temporary Goodbye”

Greg Prato reporting for Ultimate-Guitar.com:

For David Ellefson, thrash metal never stops. Looking at the coming tour schedule of his band Kings of Thrash, which also features his former Megadeth bandmate, Jeff Young, they're set to go on the road this June and July, and they have scheduled shows for October and November.

With that in mind, we recently asked David Ellefson to weigh in on Slayer making a comeback for select festival appearances. Despite these shows, Tom Araya and Kerry King, along with Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt, aren't planning anything else. Here's what David had to say about that.

What do you think about Slayer reuniting after calling it quits in 2019?

"It's inevitable. Look, I don't know their reason for it, other than I can't sit still. I can't sit home and not go play. At some point, this is what you're on the planet to do."

"They're my friends, so I'm happy for any successes they have. If they're worn out and they want to quit, I'm happy for that, too. But if they're rested up now and getting ready to go play — go play."

"There's all this controversy around Pantera, and as I found out with Kings of Thrash, fans still want to hear these songs. Regardless of what you call it, people still want to go hear those songs. Farewells are just a temporary goodbye."

For the first time since the band wrapped the last concert of its Final World Tour back in November 2019, Slayer - Tom Araya/ bass & vocals, guitarists Kerry King and Gary Holt, and Paul Bostaph on drums - announce they will return to the stage this fall, headlining two major festivals, Riot Fest and Louder Than Life.

“Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans,” said Araya, “and to be honest, we have missed that.” Added King, "Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them."

It’s about to get LOUD in Louisville as the long-running, fan favorite festival Louder Than Life returns for its 10th year in 2024! Producers Danny Wimmer Presents – one of the largest independent promoters in the U.S. – pulled out all the stops to celebrate a decade of Louder Than Life, North America’s Largest Rock Festival, including the mighty return of thrash gods Slayer to the stage. In addition to their headlining performance, Loudmouths can also look forward to metal heavyweights Mötley Crüe, Slipknot and Korn closing out additional nights of the four-day event, which returns to its home at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY September 26, 27, 28 & 29, 2024.

Five full stages will keep the destination event amped up all weekend, welcoming additional performances from Disturbed, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Staind, Till Lindemann, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Halestorm, Gojira, Seether, In This Moment, Anthrax, Sum 41, Mastodon, Tom Morello, and many more. In total, almost 150 music acts will be part of the festival weekend, along with Louisville’s finest spirits and top local cuisine. The 2022 event was nominated for Pollstar’s Festival Of the Year, and the 2023 edition marked a new attendance record with 180,000 people, so fans are encouraged to buy early and secure their spot for 2024.

"We're thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. ”I was at their last show at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we’re celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet! P.S., come out and celebrate with us at TAJ this Saturday and we’ll buy your first drink.”

“On the heels of an incredible lineup announcement for Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life solidifies why the Kentucky Exposition Center is the number one place to travel to in September,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “We anticipate festival-goers from around the world to come for the music and fall in love with all the things that make Kentucky such a great state.”

The full music lineup for Louder Than Life 2024 is as follows (subject to change): Slayer, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Korn, Disturbed, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Staind, Till Lindemann, In This Moment, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Halestorm, Gojira, Sum 41, Seether, Tom Morello, Anthrax, Mastodon, Architects, Skillet, Clutch, Highly Suspect, Lorna Shore, Body Count, Spiritbox, Grandson, Nothing More, Sevendust, Jinjer, Poppy, Badflower, Starset, Sleeping With Sirens, Filter, Eagles of Death Metal, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, Marky Ramone Plays the Ramones Classics, Black Stone Cherry, PUP, Three 6 Mafia, P.O.D., Fozzy, Fugitive, Saosin, L.S. Dunes, Biohazard, Polaris, From Ashes To New, LIT, Show Me The Body, Joey Valence & Brae, Set It Off, Drug Church, Militarie Gun, The Armed, Narrow Head, Brutus, Bob Vylan, Fit For A King, The Warning, Whitechapel, Better Lovers, New Years Day, Health, GEL, Lilith Czar, Tim Montana, Point North, Holding Absence, Holy Fawn, Drowning Pool, Helmet, Saliva, Alien Ant Farm, Nonpoint, Finger Eleven, Powerman 5000, Local H, ORGY, Taproot, Tantric, Sponge, Trapt, Red, Adema, D.R.U.G.S., Ho99o9, The Chisel, Slothrust, High Vis, Soul Glo, Winona Fighter, Des Rocs, Veil of Maya, Oxymorrons, HED PE, Ill Niño, Damnage, Citizen Soldier, Alien Weaponry, CKY, Dead Poet Society, Kneecap, Teen Mortgage, Touché Amoré, Jeris Johnson, Jager Bonham, The Funeral Portrait, Nerv, Any Given Sin, Like A Storm, Deadlands, Mike’s Dead, Reach NYC, Self Deception, Lø Spirit, Jigsaw Youth, Royale Lynn, Descartes A Kant, Lowlives, Blame My Youth, Caskets, Silly Goose, Gozu, Black Map, Hemorage, Budderside, and Project MishraM.

Slayer are also confirmed for Riot Fest 2024, taking place September 20-22, 2024 Chicago, IL. Find festival details here.