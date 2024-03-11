DAVID ELLEFSON's Bass Warrior Tour Lands In Austria; Video

Grammy Award-winning bassist, David Ellefson, brought his Bass Warrior Tour to Reigen Live in Vienna, Austria on March 7. Video from the show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Skin O' My Teeth" (Megadeth song)

"99 Ways To Die" (Megadeth song)

"Celebrity Trash" (Ellefson-Soto song)

"Reckoning Day" (Megadeth song)

"Bad Omen" (Megadeth song)

"Go To Hell" (Megadeth song)

"Like A Bullet" (Ellefson-Soto song)

"Over Now" (Post Malone cover)

"Simple Truth"

"Countdown To Extinction" (Megadeth song)

"Tornado Of Souls" (Megadeth song)

"Love Me Like A Reptile" (Motörhead cover)

Encore:

"Dawn Patrol" / "The Trooper" / "For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Symphony Of Destruction" (Megadeth song)

"Peace Sells" (Megadeth song)

Accompanying Ellefson on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.

On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

For more information and tickets, visit basswarriortour.com

Remaining dates:

March

12 - MDN - Kolin, Czech Rep

13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Republic

14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland

15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia

16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia

20 - Club Helitehas - Tallinn, Estonia

21 - Club Melnā Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia

22 - Club Vakaris - Vilnius, Lithuania

23 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach, Germany