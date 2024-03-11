DAVID ELLEFSON's Bass Warrior Tour Lands In Austria; Video
March 11, 2024, an hour ago
Grammy Award-winning bassist, David Ellefson, brought his Bass Warrior Tour to Reigen Live in Vienna, Austria on March 7. Video from the show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Skin O' My Teeth" (Megadeth song)
"99 Ways To Die" (Megadeth song)
"Celebrity Trash" (Ellefson-Soto song)
"Reckoning Day" (Megadeth song)
"Bad Omen" (Megadeth song)
"Go To Hell" (Megadeth song)
"Like A Bullet" (Ellefson-Soto song)
"Over Now" (Post Malone cover)
"Simple Truth"
"Countdown To Extinction" (Megadeth song)
"Tornado Of Souls" (Megadeth song)
"Love Me Like A Reptile" (Motörhead cover)
Encore:
"Dawn Patrol" / "The Trooper" / "For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Symphony Of Destruction" (Megadeth song)
"Peace Sells" (Megadeth song)
Accompanying Ellefson on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.
On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).
For more information and tickets, visit basswarriortour.com
Remaining dates:
March
12 - MDN - Kolin, Czech Rep
13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Republic
14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland
15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia
16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia
17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia
20 - Club Helitehas - Tallinn, Estonia
21 - Club Melnā Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia
22 - Club Vakaris - Vilnius, Lithuania
23 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach, Germany