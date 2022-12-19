DAVID ELLEFSON Weighs In On Bands Using Backing Tracks During Live Shows - "If You Need It For Your Show, Use 'Em; It's Entertainment"

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson recently spoke with Syncin' Stanley and offered his views on bands using backing tracks to enhance, and in some cases improve, their performances.

Ellefson: "I'm not so concerned about friends my age and older who are out playing huge legacy shows, because people wanna hear them (sounding) great. They're paying big money. Same way you go to Las Vegas and see a show, you expect top-notch entertainment, and that's what I think they're doing. What I find really odd is young bands who are playing everything sort of in the box, if you will, with digital processors rather than amplifiers, running backing tracks, in-ears. I find that's a little stranger in a small club, to hear a band that has all their backing tracks. Some bands, they need it, 'cause it's part of their show; it's part of their schtick. I find it's interesting that younger bands are doing it more than legacy bands.

"I think rather than focus on a couple of legacy bands who have come out and said, 'Hey, we're running track so we can make our vocals the best they can be,' hey, God bless 'em. They were forthright. You know what you're getting. They're not hiding anything. But young bands that are doing different theatrical things, running tape, it's not even a bad thing; it's just part of their show. They've set the tone from the beginning, that, 'Hey, we wear costumes. We wear outfits and different things. And we run backing tracks.' So, if you need it for your show, use 'em. If you don't, don't use 'em. It's entertainment. It's show business. You're selling a ticket to a customer, a fan who is expecting top-notch entertainment."

