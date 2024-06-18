DAVID LEE ROTH Is Living “Just Another Fu**in’ Day In Paradise”; New Song Streaming

David Lee Roth is back at it with another song “J.A.F.D.I.P. (Just Another Fu**in’ Day In Paradise)”. A visualizer accompanying the new song from the legendary Van Halen frontman is available below:

"867-5309/Jenny" was a #4 Billboard 200 hit for Tommy Tutone, lifted from his Tommy Tutone 2 album, released in 1981 via Columbia Records. The track went on to reach #1 on the Rock Top Tracks chart in April 1982.

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has shared his take on the song, releasing the new visualizer below:

Roth previously shared the video below, performing a portion of Steely Dan's "My Old School", featured on the band's 1973 album, Countdown To Ecstasy. Roth's clip features animation by Ramses Rios, TheArtOfRamses.com.