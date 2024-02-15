DAVID LEE ROTH Releases "California Girls" Director's Commentary - "The Northern Girls That May Have Kept Their Boyfriends Warm, Well It Wasn't Because Of Their Small Hips"
February 15, 2024, 13 minutes ago
David Lee Roth has released the new clip below, titled "California Girls Director's Commentary". "California Girls", written by The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson and Mike Love, appeared on Roth's Crazy From The Heat EP, released in 1985. His debut solo recording, it was released while Roth was still the lead singer of Van Halen.