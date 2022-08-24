DEAD CROSS Feat. DAVE LOMBARDO, MIKE PATTON Release "Heart Reformer" Single And Music Video

Dead Cross, the SoCal band featuring Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson and Michael Crain, have released a second single from their forthcoming album, II, with today’s release of “Heart Reformer” and its accompanying video (see below).

“’Heart Reformer’ was as much fun to write as it is to listen to,” says Crain of the song. “It’s a classic Dead Cross song. It’s a pit stirrer and a fist pumper!”

The short-film like clip, which takes the track’s title literally, was directed and edited by Dark Details (a.k.a. Chris J. Cunningham).

II, while both a raucous hardcore collection, and at times, a politically-charged opus, has its roots in friendship, with the band rallying together after Crain received a surprise cancer diagnosis.

"Words can’t even begin to describe how much this album means to me. It’s birthed of pain and uncertainty,” explains Crain. “The slow, excruciatingly painful, and nauseating recovery from cancer treatments were the catalyst for every riff and note on this album. However, my will to live and be with my brothers Justin, Dave, Mike, and co-producer Ross Robinson, got me out of bed and running into the studio every day to get it all on tape.”

II will be released on October 28 via Ipecac Recordings, available in several limited-edition physical formats:

· CD digipak

· Counterfeit Gold vinyl

· Indie retail exclusive Glass Coffin vinyl

· Ipecac webstore exclusive Pee Tape vinyl (limited to 500)

· Three One G webstore exclusive Ash Wednesday vinyl (limited to 500)

· Revolver exclusive Upper Crust vinyl (limited to 300)

· Black cassette (limited to 400)

· Gold cassette (limited to 100)

Pre-order here.

II tracklisting:

"Love Without Love"

"Animal Espionage"

"Heart Reformer"

"Strong and Wrong"

"Ants and Dragons"

"Nightclub Canary"

"Christian Missile Crisis"

"Reign of Error"

"Imposter Syndrome"

"Reign Of Error" video:

(Photo - Becky DiGiglio)