DEATH DEALER Release Video For Powerful Ballad "22 Gone"; "Without A Doubt, The Most Depressing Song In Heavy Metal History," Says ROSS THE BOSS

Death Dealer has released a video for the powerful ballad "22 Gone", off of their album Conquered Lands, which was released in November 2020 via Steel Cartel Records. This song deals with the soldier suicide epidemic in the United States and the shocking statistic that on average, 22 service men commit suicide every day.

Singer Sean Peck who penned the lyrics talks about it: “When I was researching the song, I was blown away by this shocking number of tragic losses that happen each day. This video brings attention to it in a very powerful way. Even though it was a ballad, this song was a surprise hit with the critics and our fans so we decided to give it the video treatment. We put it out via YouTube, since we only release a limited amount of content to the streaming services. We are focusing on exclusive music content to our supporters that buy the physical product and only those that bought the record have heard this track.”

Ross The Boss commented on the track calling it, “Without a doubt, the most depressing song in heavy metal history!”

Stu Marshall said, “I feel passionately about our combat agencies and respect the fact these people put their lives on the line every day for our liberties and freedoms. Australian and American troops have stood shoulder to shoulder for decades and this song resonates the sadness of soldier suicide and why we need to support our troops in every way we can. '22 Gone' represents some of Sean's best lyric writing in my opinion.”

Check out the official video:

The all-star heavy metal roster of Death Dealer features Ross The Boss (ex-Manowar), vocalist Sean Peck (Cage, The Three Tremors, Denner/Shermann), guitarist Stu Marshall (Dungeon, Night Legion), drummer Steve Bolognese: (Ross The Boss Band, Into Eternity), and bassist Mike Lepond (Symphony-X, Ross The Boss Band).

Order Conquered Lands here.

Tracklisting:

"Sorcerer Supreme"

"Every Nation"

"Beauty And The Blood"

"Running With The Wolves"

"The Heretic Has Returned"

"Conquered Lands"

"Hail To The King"

"Slay Or Be Slain"

"Faith Under Fire"

"22 Gone"

"Born To Bear The Crown"

