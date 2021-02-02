DEATH KOMMANDER Releases Pro Patria Mori Debut; VENOM INC.’s TONY DOLAN, MESSIAH’s FRUGI Guest On Album

Flames, concussions, and the horror of mechanized slaughtering – Death Kommander’s new album Pro Patria Mori combines it all into a 49-minute-long debut, which immediately reminds the listener that old school death metal is far from old or dead and the mighty Bolt Thrower may have a worthy successor.

Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan from Venom Inc. and Patrick “Frugi” Herrsche from Messiah round up the album with guest appearances on the first and last song, adding another layer to the already very volatile release.

The album can be divided into two parts – the first slower worship of groovy riffs, and the second, more daring and faster attack on enemy trenches. The variety and length of the album are making the album worth multiple listening iterations where every time something new can be discovered.

Pro Patria is out now on Warhorn Records. Order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Tunes Of War”

“Steel Reaper”

“Incoming Death”

“Shock Trooper”

“Mechanized Warfare”

“Unnamed Grave”

“Play Of Death”

“Flander’s Blues”

“Flamethrower”

“The March”

“Pro Patria Mori (Outro)”

Full album stream: