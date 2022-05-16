DEATH - Live LPs / CDs Now Available For Pre-Order

Relapse has announced the physical pre-order for the official Death Non:Analog - On:Stage Series, available July 15 on LP/CD. Pre-Order here.

A message states: "The Non:Analog - On:Stage Series collection unearths various Death performances across the United States, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and more. Whether it's an underground, old-school rager upon the release of Scream Bloody Gore in '87, or a tour-de-force in California circa '95 on the Symbolic tour, we hope you revisit Death with us and keep the spirit of Metal alive!

The Non:Analog - On:Stage Series was premiered digitally throughout the spring and summer of 2020.

Individual album pre-orders/streaming:

Belgium 12-23-1991 - Death: Non Analog - On Stage Series - Belgium 12-23-1991 captures the band during the Inhuman Tour of the World.

Montreal 06-22-1995 - Death: Non Analog - On Stage Series - Montreal 06-22-1995 captures the band during the Symbolic tour.

New Rochelle, NY 12-03-1988 - Death: Non Analog - On Stage Series - New Rochelle, NY 12-03-1988 captures the band during the Leprosy tour.

Tijuana 10-06-1990 - Death: Non Analog - On Stage Series - TIJUANA 10-09-1990 captures the band live during the infamous Spiritual Healing tour.

For the complete Onstage Series collection, check out the digital albums on Death's Bandcamp, here, and also available via all other digital platforms.