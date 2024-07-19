DEATHLESS LEGACY Releases “Absolution” Video

In order to celebrate the release of the Mater Larvarum gold marbled vinyl (300 copies), Deathless Legacy drops the "Absolution" official video.

"Absolution" symbolically portrays 'sin' in its many forms and delves into the twisted relationship humans have with it. Despite living in a secular Western society, the notion of sin is deeply ingrained in our psyche, lingering despite our efforts to overcome it. Steva takes on the role of Asmodeus, the tempting snake of Eden, the original bringer of knowledge and self-awareness, embodying the archetype of temptation that lives within each of us.

Originally released in 2022 as the sixth studio album of the Italian horror metal visionaires, Mater Larvarum is available for the first time in vinyl witnessing the Deathless Legacy unstoppable creepy march.

Order here.

Mater Larvarum tracklisting:

"Ora Pro Nobis"

"Nightfall"

"Hollow"

"Fade Into The Dark"

"The Coven"

"Absolution"

"Moonless Night"

"Queen Of The Infernal Pantheon"

"Altar Of Bones"

"Run"

"Mater Larvarum"

Deathless Legacy are:

Steva - vocals

Sgt. Bones - guitar

Alex van Eden - keyboards

Deadwood Nick - bass

Frater Orion - drums

Revyla - performances

(Photo - Andrea Falaschi)