DEEP PURPLE - Second Whoosh! Mission Crew Fan Interview With Bassist ROGER GLOVER, Keyboardist DON AIREY Available (Video)

The Whoosh! Mission Crew has completed its mission: two lucky winners got to meet Deep Purple's Roger Glover and Don Airey in a virtual meet and greet. Chris Aston from the UK - the second winner - interviewed his favourite band and not only got to ask his own questions, but also some of the questions submitted by fans who also joined the crew.

Deep Purple's new album, Whoosh!, is available as a Standard CD, a Digital Album, a Limited Edition CD+DVD Mediabook (including the 1 hour feature “Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation” and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 video), and a Vinyl 2LP+DVD edition (earMUSIC). Order here.

Whoosh! marks Deep Purple’s third album produced by Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd). The first - 2013’s Now What?! - charted at #1 in five European countries, as well as Top 10 in over 15 countries worldwide. Cementing itself as one of their most successful albums, inFinite, released in 2017, broke chart records the band accumulated over their 50+year history. With chemistry this electric, it only made sense for Deep Purple and Ezrin to collaborate a third time.

Whoosh! tracklisting:

"Throw My Bones"

"Drop The Weapon"

"We're All The Same In The Dark"

"Nothing At All"

"No Need To Shout"

"Step By Step"

"What The What"

"The Long Way Around"

"The Power Of The Moon"

"Remission Possible"

"Man Alive"

"And The Address"

"Dancing In My Sleep"

"Nothing At All" video:

"Man Alive" video:

"Throw My Bones" video: