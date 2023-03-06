DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM / MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL Gearing Up To Release Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1; Now Available For Pre-Order

Def Con Sound System / Monster Voodoo Machine frontman Adam Sewell has checked in with the following update:

"Hello everyone,

I have had a number of people reach out to me asking about how to order my book Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1. Seeing as I have no idea if there will ever be a second printing, I've opened up a new pre-order link to the general public.

I honestly can't thank you all enough for your encouragement, support, and patience throughout the creation of this book over the past year. The early reviews have been fantastic, and I hope that it lives up to your expectations.

The book contains:

3 intros

27 chapters - covering a handful of my "adventures" in the music world.

And 1 tearjerker of an epilogue.

It’s not an autobiography. And it’s not another pointless "check out how many drugs and fucked up things we did' behind-the-music approved glossy confessional. And it’s also not some tell-all industry-heavy name-dropping expose. This book is (hopefully) something else. Twenty-seven unique stories from the first five decades of my life wandering aimlessly in the world of music.

Thank you all for your support!"

Pre-order Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1. here.