DEF LEPPARD Add New Levels To "Let's Rock It!" Game App; Special Giveaway Announced (Video)

Def Leppard have issued the following update in regards to the band's "Let’s Rock It!" Match 3 mobile puzzle game:

"Just added: all new levels in our Match 3 game app - Def Leppard - Let’s Rock It! With fresh new levels, you’ll get to rock out harder than ever before.

"Def Leppard - Let's Rock It! is celebrating the drop with a very special giveaway - you could win an exclusive Jackson guitar, Def Leppard merch, or sweet gift cards. Learn more here. 🔥

"If you don’t have the game yet, download it FREE at defleppardgame.com."