DEF LEPPARD And MÖTLEY CRÜE Announce Intimate Show In Hollywood, Florida

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced an intimate show in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 12.

Citi, VIP and Fanclub pre-sales start Tuesday, January 10 at 10 AM. Live Nation, Venue, Social Media, Casino pre-sales start Wednesday, January 11 at 10 AM. General on-sale is Friday, January 12 at 10 AM.



Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headlining "The World Tour" along with special guest Alice Cooper.

Produced by Live Nation, the US leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, NY. The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across America throughout the month of August including being the first ever show at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!,” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

"We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!," Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Check local listings for complete ticket details including VIP offerings. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com and defleppard.com.

"The World Tour" dates:

August

5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

8 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium

11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha

16 - Tulsa, OK - H.A. Chapman Stadium

18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

February

10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte

25 - Bogota, Colombia - Parque Simon Bolivar

28 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

March

3 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

May

22 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall Lane

25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark

27 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

29 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

31 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena Kraków

June

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks *

3 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

7 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival *

9 - Hyvinkää, Finland - RockFest *

11 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks *

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - COPENHELL *

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting *

20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Alges

24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Ríos

27 - Thun, Switzerland - Stockhorn Arena

July

1 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

2 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

6 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

^ - no Alice Cooper

* - Festival Date