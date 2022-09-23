DEF LEPPARD - Enter Sweepstakes To Win PHIL COLLEN's Signed Jackson Pro Series Guitar And More; Video

Enter to win a Jackson Pro Series Guitar signed and played by Def Leppard's Phil Collen on the 2022 Stadium Tour.

Proceeds from the Sweepstakes will go directly to a cause close to Phil's heart, The Harmony Project, which provides comprehensive, tuition-free music education and social support to youth across Los Angeles, Southern California, and beyond.

One lucky Sweepstakes winner will receive:

* Phil Collen's signed Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2 Ash guitar, played on the 2022 Stadium Tour

* A one-of-a-kind signed Def Leppard Vault plaque featuring a reproduction of Phil's setlist from the 2022 Stadium Tour, three of Phil's plectrums, and an image of Phil playing this very guitar

