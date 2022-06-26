DEF LEPPARD Launch Limited Edition Beauty Collection

In celebration of 45 years of Def Leppard legacy, behold the release of the Def Leppard limited-edition beauty collection with Rock and Roll Beauty! This product line reflects the days of anthemic guitars, soaring vocals, and stadium rock sound.

With its shimmery pinks and metallic shades such as Rocket Blue, this 19-piece collection is highly pigmented and designed to give you a rock-star look!

Available exclusively in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, ulta.com and rockandrollbeauty.com.

Through a unique collaboration with Def Leppard and the designers at Rock and Roll Beauty, comes this distinctive and nostalgic collection. From the one-of-a-kind iconic triangular artistry palette, with its 14 vibrant shades, to the Union Jack debossed peachy blushes, each product in the line was designed to reflect the rock and roll era that truly was a groundbreaking musical phenomena. The deal and product development were executed by a licensing agency of the band, Epic Rights.

​The collection includes eyeshadow palettes and shadow sticks, lipsticks and lip oils, highlighters, candles, makeup brushes and sponges, nail decals, accessories, and more.

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts is well underway. Remaining dates are as listed:

June

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV