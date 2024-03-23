DEF LEPPARD, THE ROLLING STONES, THE BEATLES Featured In Genesis Poster Collection

Celebrating 50 years of Genesis Publications in 2024, the company has announces its first-ever Genesis Poster Collection. From the publisher's archives, the handcrafted box set contains 10 collectable posters. Each poster was created during the launch of an iconic Genesis limited edition book with authors including Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens, and bands such as Def Leppard and the Rolling Stones.

Due to the scarcity of these posters, which were created in very short print runs, only 250 boxed sets can ever be created. Each box contains 10 large-format posters, rolled and tied with a ribbon. A numbered certificate of authenticity, signed by the publishers, completes the set.

The Genesis Poster Collection contains 10 original posters from the publisher's archives. Superbly printed in full colour and metallic inks onto art paper, these large-format posters (A2-size: 42 x 59.4 cm / 16 ½ x 23 ⅖ inches) feature the work of artists such as Chuck D, Shepard Fairey and Klaus Voormann, and renowned photographers such as Brian Arris and Ross Halfin. The posters celebrate the publication of ten classic Genesis editions:



● T.O.T.A '75 by The Rolling Stones - an illustration from the brochure of 'The Starship', the private jet famously used by the band in 1975

● Sojourner by Ross Halfin - flowers in Phuket, Thailand, taken by Ross Halfin

● I Me Mine The Extended Edition by George Harrison - Shepard Fairey's cover art, based on a portrait of Harrison by Astrid Kirchherr, is reproduced in black and silver on this poster for the London launch event, 2017

● Revolver 50 by Klaus Voormann - printed in black and gold inks, Voormann's hand-drawn artwork adorns this poster announcing his appearance at the Grammy Museum, Los Angeles, 2017

● Another Day In The Life by Ringo Starr - a montage of Ringo Starr's photographs created for his Japan book launch, 2019

● Sunshine Of Your Love by Eric Clapton & Friends - specially created for the exhibition of Clapton's book at the Crossroads Festival in Dallas, Texas, 2019

● Early Liverpool by Mike McCartney - from the London launch in 2022, featuring a reproduction in gold ink of a stencil artwork created by the author for one of the Beatles' earliest concert posters

● Back Beyond, 1970-'71 by Yusuf / Cat Stevens - commemorative launch poster featuring a candid portrait of Cat Stevens by Brian Arris

● Livin' Loud by Chuck D - complete with Public Enemy symbol, a line and wash self-portrait by hip-hop legend Chuck D

● Definitely by Def Leppard - featuring a group portrait by Ross Halfin, a poster announcing the band's appearance at their London book launch, Royal Festival Hall, 2023

For more details visit this location.