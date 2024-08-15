DEFENCES Share New Single "Silence & The Sound"; Visualizer

Future alternative metal greats, Defences, have released their new single, "Silence & The Sound", from their upcoming album Shadowlight, out November 8 via Long Branch Records.

Following strong support in the form of millions of streams across their catalog of releases, numerous UK tours with multiple sell-out headline shows, not to mention numerous festival appearances including Download, Takedown, Turbulence and Burn It Down - the band from Hertfordshire, UK now presents its label debut for Long Branch Records.

The band comments: "With this song sonically, we wanted to create a somewhat eerie soundscape, but with a juxtaposition feel-good Paramore-esque chorus. Ultimately the music itself ties in with the song’s theme of Cherry alone with her thoughts walking in nature, whilst going through a myriad of different emotions in the process. We also decided to feature the original voice notes of Cherry documenting her thoughts, which can be heard subtly in the final mix."

Watch the visualizer for "Silence & The Sound" below:

Defences comments about the album: “Shadowlight stems from a period of solitude and deep reflection, as we explore what it means to accept your inner darkness. Acknowledging, understanding and ultimately accepting it for what it is, learning how to sit with it or use it to change your outlook. The album sees all sides of this, tying in the parallel of the artistic process itself and what it is to create. To open yourself up to the possibility that you may not achieve what you believe in your core to be something you deserve, that you may not reach your potential. This cycle of disappointment and self-sabotage is commonplace, with nothing left but to chase a sense of absolution and validation forever out of reach."

Pre-order the album here.

Shadowlight tracklisting:

"The Curse"

"Gold In The Dark"

"Perish"

"Ego(Maniac)"

"Silence & The Sound"

"Breathe It In"

"Inspirit"

"The Almost"

"Greatness"

"Shadowlight"

"Perish" video:

"The Almost" visualizer:

In September, Defences will return to British stages with new material. Swarm6ix will be joining them as special guests.

Defences are:

Cherry Duesbury - Vocals

William Young - Keys, Vocals

Calum Wilmot - Guitar

Owen Hughes-Holland - Bass

Kyle Parke – Drums

(Photo - Fordtography)