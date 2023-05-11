DEICIDE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Miami Show Available

Florida-based death metal juggernaut Deicide performed at Gramps in Miami on April 8th. Video of the entire show can be veiwed below, courtesy of Death Rock Radio Tampa Florida.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Satan Spawn, The Caco-Daemon"

"Dead But Dreaming"

"Repent To Die"

"Trifixion"

"Behead The Prophet (No Lord Shall Live)"

"Holy Deception"

"In Hell I Burn"

"Revocate The Agitator"

"Once Upon The Cross"

"They Are The Children Of The Underworld"

"When Satan Rules His World"

"Scars Of The Crucifix"

"Serpents Of The Light"

"Sacrificial Suicide"

"Homage For Satan"

"Dead By Dawn"

On May 6th, Deicide revealed via social media that their new as-yet-untitled album is finished, along with the following message:

"The recording is done, it's going to test mixing, then mastering. The artwork is amazing and is in its finishing stages, everything is ready to go and is in the record company's hands now. Now we all wait…"

Recordings for the new album began in November 2022. The band shared the social media posts below:

Guitarist Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, Inhuman Condition) joined Deicide in early 2022, following the departure of guitarist Chris Cannella.

Frontman, Glen Benton, stated: "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the Deicide family! An amazing and accomplished guitarist who takes our sound to the next level and brings a profound level of professionalism that completes and compliments the Deicide machine!"

Stay tuned for updates from the band.