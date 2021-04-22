DEICIDE Performs Full-Capacity Show In Florida; Video Of Entire Concert Streaming

YouTube user "Theapparition69" has uploaded video of Deicide's entire full-capacity concert at The Verona in New Port Richey, Florida on Saturday, April 17. Watch below.

Prior to the show, the venue posted a message stating: "We are running at full capacity, this has nothing to do with COVID restrictions. Our county has lifted all COVID restrictions."

Deicide performed the following setlist:

"Once Upon The Cross"

"When Satan Rules His World"

"They Are The Children Of The Underworld"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Serpents Of The Light"

"Scars Of The Crucifix"

"Seal The Tomb Below"

"Oblivious To Evil"

"Dead But Dreaming"

"Excommunicated"

"In The Minds Of Evil"

"Death To Jesus"

"Sacrificial Suicide"

"Homage For Satan"





Deicide will return to the US at the end of summer 2021 with direct support from Kataklysm. The 23-date tour will kick off on August 5 in Tampa, Florida and make stops in Austin, Chicago, and New York before concluding in Spartanburg, South Carolina on August 29. Opening the tour is Internal Bleeding and Begat The Nephilim. General admissions tickets are now on sale.

Tour dates:

August

5 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

6 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

7 - Hell (The Masquerade) - Atlanta, GA

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

12 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

14 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

15 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

16 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

18 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

19 - Metro Music - Salt Lake City, UT

20 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

21 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, CO

22 - Reggie’s - Chicago, IL

23 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

24 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

26 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

27 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

28 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

29 - Ground Zero- Spartanburg, SC