DELAIN To Return To The Stage With New Vocalist In November; Keyboardist MARTIJN WESTERHOLT Teases New Music

In February 2021, Delain keyboardist Martijn Westerholt issued the following statement, announcing the band had splintered and that he would be taking it in a different direction:

"For the last year or so, the collaboration within the band ceased to work as well as it once had. Some of us were no longer happy with the current roles in the band. We all tried very hard to find a solution for over a year, but sadly we were unable to find one.

As a result, we will all be going our own ways and pursuing our own endeavours. I am very sad our cooperation has come to end, but at the same time I am very grateful for all the years we were able to work together. Together we toured the world, shared highs and lows, and met with many successes as well as times that pushed us to learn and grow. We all enjoyed meeting our fans and making new friends all over the globe. I would like to thank my fellow bandmates and wish Timo, Otto, Joey, and especially Charlotte the very best for the future. And I hope that will mean onwards and upwards to new musical adventures for each of them!

That being said, Delain will live on. The others have chosen to pursue different paths. I have decided to keep Delain alive by continuing on with writing and producing the music for Delain as I always have. I started Delain as a project in 2002 and for the next album I will take it back to a project form, releasing music with special guests. As it looks now many familiar faces will be returning to join me on this journey.

I can’t express my gratitude enough to all of you Delainers that have supported us over so many years. Your dedication to the music and the community you created for us has been overwhelming. Even though this situation is not ideal, change never usually is at first, I hope you will continue to join Delain on its new journey. This is not the end of Delain. It’s the end of a chapter, but also the beginning of a new one."

Westerholt has begun to tease new music from his new incarnation of Delain and has announced the band's first show, due to take place in November. Check out the clips below.

Delain's first show of 2022 will first show of 2022 is scheduled for November 4th at Hedon in Zwolle, Netherlands.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Delain was formed in 2002 by former Within Temptation keyboardist Martijn Westerholt, intending for the band to be a project. Singer Charlotte Wessels was invited to join in 2005. They released six full length studio albums and two EPs before parting ways with Wessels in 2021.