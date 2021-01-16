DEPTHS OF HATRED Unveil "Sadistic Trials" Video

Depths Of Hatred has released the video for "Sadistic Trials", from their upcoming new album, Inheritance, due out on March 19, 2021 via Prosthetic Records. Armed with a new vocalist and reinvigorated sound, "Sadistic Trials" sees the Canadian band capitalise on William Arseneau’s mellifluous vocal capabilities whilst staying true to their signature death metal foundations.

Keeping production duties in house and allowing themselves to work at their own pace has resulted in a polished, mature sounding collection of songs, which was then mixed and mastered at The Grid Studio by Christian Donaldson (Beneath The Massacre, Shadow Of Intent).

A progressive slant to their rejuvenated sound means that they have stayed true to their definitive death metal roots, yet allowed themselves the opportunity to open up and explore metalcore and beyond. With ambitions to take their new material on the road as soon as they are able to do so, Depths Of Hatred have every intention of making this fresh start really count.

Inheritance artwork and tracklisting:

"Enslaved Through Lineage"

"Sadistic Trials"

"Pulsating Rhythm"

"Fastidious Imitation"

"Drop Of Red"

"Illusive Obsession"

"The Gift Of Consciousness"

"Shivers"

"Inheritance"

"The End Of Ourselves"

"Emerging As One"

Pre-order your copy of Inheritance now at this location.

(Photo credit: Dominic D.D.)