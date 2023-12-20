DEVASTATOR Announce Conjurers Of Cruelty Album; First Single Streaming

Formed in 2017, Devastator is a four-piece black thrash band from the county of Derbyshire in the United Kingdom. They released their debut album Baptised In Blasphemy in 2019 on UK label Clobber records. The album was reissued remixed and remastered with eight bonus tracks in November 2023 on Listenable. Devastator will release their brand new album Conjurers Of Cruelty on March 1 via Listenable Records.

Expanding on the raucous black ‘n’ roll attitude of the band’s debut and turning up the black metal to cacophonous levels, Devastator's sophomore release Conjurers Of Cruelty differs in many aspects without losing the spirit and power of the band’s debut, harnessing other avenues in Extreme Metal and presenting a multilayered and expansive record which explores both black metal and death metal, whilst still delivering the furious Thrash Metal assault and NWOBHM drenched force that the band has become known for.

Conjurers Of Cruelty was recorded at Godhand Studios in Derbyshire with producer Ben ‘Audiomage’ Gaines who also remixed and remastered Baptised in Blasphemy.

The brand new single “Ritual Abuse (Evil Never Dies)” is available digitally and as a lyric video.

The band comments on the new single: “Ritual Abuse (Evil Never Dies)”: "We are proud to present the first offering from our long awaited new album Conjurers Of Cruelty, when writing the material for this record we wanted to not only expand on the formula of our previous effort but also implement a stronger contemporary black metal approach which the first album only merely touched upon. This quickly became very natural to us and added to the new album's overall themes of ritual sacrifice and ceremonial conjurations. 'Ritual Abuse (Evil Never Dies)' is a perfect example of our influences in complete and total display, from straight forward-no nonsense-Teutonic-styled thrash, to pure Celtic Frost worship, topped off with a grim black metal outro.”

Preorder bundles are available at the Listenable Records webstore.

Tracklisting:

“Beyond The Gate”

“Conjurers Of Cruelty”

“Black Witchery”

“Ritual Abuse (Evil Never Dies)”

“Walpurgisnacht”

“Necromantic Lust”

“Deathspell Defloration”

“Bestial Rites”

“Sharpen The Blade”

“Rabid Morbid Death”

“Liar In Wait”*

“Death Forever”*

*CD bonus tracks

“Ritual Abuse (Evil Never Dies)”: