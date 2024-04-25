DEVIN TOWNSEND - New Book, Overexposed + Underdeveloped: Photographs From Home And Abroad, Available For Pre-Order

The successor and companion to Only Half There, Devin’s collection of personal and professional photographs in Overexposed + Underdeveloped trace his journey from childhood in Canada through teen years in different bedrooms, on to his professional career and beyond parenthood. Professionally taken photographs of Devin’s time with Steve Vai follow those from his brief stint as a model and continue onto performance photos and unprofessionally taken snaps of life on the road and in the studio with among others, Strapping Young Lad, Jason Newsted, The Devin Townsend Project, and various puppets.

Captions written by Devin recall memories and details of people, places, haircuts, and strange happenings. The majority of photographs are being published for the first time in Overexposed + Underdeveloped – among them the infamous poses taken in the Green Room of The Jay Leno Tonight Show following the Steve Vai performance which launched the Sex & Religion album in 1993.

Available in two distinct editions, the Classic is a 224-page full colour hardback, the Signature includes the book signed by Devin, in a slipcase, and with a specially created artwork by the author.

Pre-ordering at DevinTownsendBook.com offers a time-limited opportunity to have a name printed in the book, plus first choice of editions.

See below for a sneak peek inside Overexposed + Underdeveloped: