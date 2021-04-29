DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG Feat. Former ACCEPT Bandmates Release "Face Of A Stranger" Music Video; "Arising" 3-Track Single Due In August

It's not too very often that the names of the people involved alone are enough to document the great importance of a new project. DATOG, short for Dirkschneider & The Old Gang, consists of Accept / U.D.O. / Dirkschneider frontman Udo Dirkschneider and his longtime companions Peter Baltes (bass; ex-Accept), Stefan Kaufmann (guitar; ex- Accept, U.D.O.) and Mathias Dieth (guitar; Sinner, U.D.O.) as well as Udo's son Sven Dirkschneider (drums;

U.D.O., Dirkschneider), plus singer Manuela Bibert. If these names don't make your mouth water, figuratively speaking, then you have missed out on the

past 40 years of German metal history.

Today "Face Of A Stranger" has been released, both the single and the homonymous video clip, by a formation, that represents 40 years of German metal history. Watch the video below:

The best thing about Dirkschneider & The Old Gang, however, is that although the new project is musically in the tradition of it's legendary predecessors, they are currently working on brand new songs. The video clip for the first number, "Where The Angels Fly", can be found on YouTube since September 2020, the second video, "Face Of A Stranger", is out today, followed by a third clip "Every Heart Is Burning" on May 28. Then on August 27, a single with all three songs will hit the stores as a CD, a 12" vinyl and a download. So eyes and ears open, here you can expect great things.

Pre-orders for the new 3-track single "Arising" will be available here.

Lineup:

Udo Dirkschneider - Lead Vocals / Backing Vocals

Peter Baltes - Bass / Lead Vocals / Backing Vocals

Manuela Bibert - Lead Vocals / Backing Vocals

Stefan Kaufmann - Rhythm Guitar / Backing Vocals

Mathias Dieth - Lead Guitar / Backing Vocals

Sven Dirkschneider - Drums / Backing Vocals