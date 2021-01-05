DIRTBAG REPUBLIC Finish Shooting “Wannabees” Video
January 5, 2021, 28 minutes ago
Vancouver based glam punk quintet Dirtbag Republic have finished shooting the video for “Wannabees”, the first single from their upcoming Tear Down Your Idols full-length album.
Set to premiere on January 7, 2021, “Wannabees” was directed by Matt Leaf from Hadron Films (Mother Mother, The Pack AD, k-os and others) and shot in the band’s hometown of Vancouver, Canada.
Frontman, Sandy Hazard on the making of “Wannabees”: "Filming a video in the middle of pandemic was a logistical nightmare, but the stars aligned and we were able to bang off a simple to the point performance video in short order with a known director.”
The single will be released on January 8 via Shock Records / Vanity Music Group and will be available on all digital platforms.
Dirtbag Republic is Sandy Hazard – Lead vocals, Mick Wood – Lead Guitars, Mike Federici – Guitars, Dave Worden -Bass and Ed Nijjer. – Drums, percussion.