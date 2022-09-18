DISTRÜSTER To Release Debut Album This Month; "Nobody Dares" And "Burning. Open. Wounds." Singles Streaming

Distrüster’s first full-length album will be premiered on September 30th. The album, infused with death metal and d-beat, is entitled Sic Semper Tyrannis and will be released via Ossuary Records.

The cover art was painted by Adam Burke - known for collaborating with bands such as Eternal Champion, Unto Others (Idle Hands), Angel Witch and Temple Of Void. The album was recorded at No Solace studio, with M. responsible for mix and master.

Sic Semper Tyrannis will be available on CD as well as on cassette tapes in two color versions. The vinyl edition will follow in the near future. Pre-order has already started.

Tracklist:

"Nobody Dares"

"Now"

"Die!"

"To Live Beautifully"

"A.P.O.S."

"Burning. Open. Wounds."

"Martyr’s Game"

"Over and Over"

"Loyal to None"

"Bullshit"

"Calm Under Fire"

