Doom Metallers TEMPLE WITCH Release New Single / Video "Ocean Thousand"; New Album Due In August

Prepare to be swept away by a wave of crushing riffs and introspective lyrics as doom metal outfit Temple Witch unveils the single and music video for "Ocean Thousand", taken from their upcoming sophomore album, Ocean Thousand, Mountain Thousand.

"This song delves into the difficult realms of loneliness and confusion," says the band. "Joshua, yet again, achieved a compelling visual display of what seemed originally to be a lone experience. We are confident these songs and videos will serve a similar purpose; to provide the sounds and sights of internal struggles that are so often unacknowledged, and to communicate empathy."

Purchase or save "Ocean Thousand" here.

Temple Witch, completed by bassist Jacob Jones and drummer Jacob Wherley, draws inspiration from the depths of the human experience. Their name itself reflects this exploration, with "Temple" symbolizing the body and mind, and "Witch" representing the shadow within. Through their music, they strive for a deep connection with their audience, aiming to resonate with listeners on a global scale.

Ocean Thousand, Mountain Thousand is scheduled for release on August 30, 2024, via WormHoleDeath Records.

Temple Witch is:

Andy Russell – Guitar/Vocals

Jacob Jones – Bass

Jacob Wherley – Drums