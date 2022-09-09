DORO Surprises Fans With Soulful Adaption Of Metal Anthem "Raise Your Fist in The Air"; Music Video For New "In Heaven Mix" Streaming

2023 is set to be a big year for Doro Pesch, who will be celebrating 40 years in music. The absolute highlight is certain to be her anniversary hometown show on October 28, 2023, in Düsseldorf. The ticket sales have already started sensationally.

But the metal queen already has another big surprise up her sleeve. Today, her label Nuclear Blast are releasing a very unique single, never-before-seen in the musician's long and successful career: is a soulful adaptation of Doro’s classic metal anthem "Raise Your Fist In The Air".

The single has been made possible by the new ZDF (national German TV channel) music show "Music Impossible". In a new episode premiering today, viewers can watch Doro competing against German pop singer Mike Singer - both artists were faced with the difficult task of arranging and performing their own songs in the opposite genre! This meant that Doro had to transform one of her heavy hits into her opponent's trendy pop sound.

Impossible? Yes, almost. But Doro mastered the challenge with flying colors and won the competition. Together with her producer Andreas Bruhn (ex-Sisters Of Mercy), the metal queen dared to take a unique excursion into the pop genre, creating an electrifying and soulful new version of "Raise Your Fist In The Air", which the audience in the Berlin-based TV studio enthusiastically celebrated. Doro brought home a clear victory in the duel with Mike Singer.

Doro is so enamoured with this new version of the song, "Raise Your Fist in The Air" (In Heaven Mix) will be released as a digital single via Nuclear Blast today - just in time for the television broadcast of "Music Impossible". The episode with Doro can be viewed now via the ZDF media library, here.

Doro comments: "It was incredibly difficult to find the right song for this format. Making a metal anthem sound pop, yet cool, was even harder. A real balancing act, which I think we managed very well.“

The single is available here, and a video for the song can be viewed below.

In addition to planned appearances at some of the world’s biggest festivals, next year, in time for her 40th anniversary, Doro is also working on a new album, certain to include ear-worm anthems, metal hits, and wonderful ballads.