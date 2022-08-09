DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Shares "6:00" Drum Cam Live Performance

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini has shared another drum cam video shot on the road in Europe back in May.

Mangini: "Here's a live video from the Dream Theater 2022 (May) Tour. It contains the live click track. It's another staple Portnoy drum part off of the Awake album. Playing this is fun and I can see why people always seem to like this song and the drums in it. I try slightly different things each night on every song by accenting different vocal inflections, guitar 'jdunks' and slight variations of the drum parts. This one is no exception. I like how the off-16th hat hits feel when the snare plays on the upbeats so it's a little different than how the first solo feels when the hihat hand follows the accents as it does on the album's verses. Sometimes I play the album's verse hihat part with either my left or right hand. This helps me stay really focused. I also like to motor out double bass 16ths at the end. It's fun. The click is cool because the speaking sample, guitar delays, and other effects settle in the pocket each night. The guys feel very comfortable with that, so I'm happy to do it."

In a recent interview with Sarah Hagan, Mangini discusses returning to tour life after the pandemic, his solo album, the process of auditioning for Dream Theater, the band's recent Grammy win, and his reunion with former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy.

"We were friends before I got this job. I mean, literally - he's in my place in LA, we're hanging out, he was the one that invited me to all the Dream Theater shows. He was the person I was closest with (in the band). He said all kinds of nice things about me all the time to people in magazines. So, the audition thing happened and he had left, and our relationship kind of just went into a holding pattern. And that was that... whatever that means. It just might have been awkward for him or whatever - I don't know."