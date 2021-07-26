DREAM THEATER - New Album Details To Be Revealed Wednesday

Dream Theater's official fan club, The Dream Theater World, has revealed that details on the band's forthcoming new album will be revealed this Wednesday, July 28.

In a series of videos on their Instagram page, The Dream Theater World has revealed acronyms and lengths of songs expected to appear on the album:

TA (09:32)

ATC (07:35)

IM (06:02)

SG (10:05)

TT (06:25)

ATM (09:47)

AVFTTOTW (20:24)

Stay tuned, as all will be revealed on Wednesday.



A recent update from Dream Theater states: "Dream Theater are pleased to announce the upcoming re-release of one of the most sought-after entries in the band’s previously recorded Ytsejam Records catalog: Master Of Puppets! The next entry in the Lost Not Forgotten Archives series will see this remastered edition of the band’s historic presentation from Barcelona, Spain, of Metallica’s 6x-certified platinum record, performed live in its entirety in 2002. Pre-order here. Autographed band-exclusive vinyl editions are limited to just 250 copies, and available exclusively at DreamTheater.net."

Tracklisting:

"Battery"

"Master Of Puppets"

"The Thing That Should Not Be"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Disposable Heroes"

"Leper Messiah"

"Orion"

"Damage, Inc."