DYLAN GERS, Son Of IRON MAIDEN Guitarist JANICK GERS, Releases New Single "Fly Fly Butterfly"; Audio

Another exciting return as Dylan Gers (son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers) releases the new and highly anticipated single, " Fly Fly Butterfly", available on all streaming services now via independent record label sly-tone.

Written and solely performed by Dylan Gers with the exception of Noah Yorke (son of Thom Yorke from Radiohead), who drums for the track. A digital B side which has become a common trend, solely mixed and recorded by Dylan.

Combining folk with a darker and more upbeat tempo to create a soundscape which invites you in to experience it over and over again, with powerful vocals pinning the melody. A highly textured piece which lets you pick it apart the more you return.

Dylan says, "I really like this, I hope you do.” Listen to the single below, and find Dylan Gers on Instagram.